Banbury Place holds fall market

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Banbury Place filled all three floors of their building with local artists.

The Banbury Fall Market showcased around 17 vendors.

Homemade items such as jewelry, art, and clothing were sold throughout the building.

Live music flowed through the halls while more than a hundred community members shopped.

Artist coordinator, Mindy Huntress says that shopping local benefits local artists.

“It’s great to support local artists. And so you’re part of the community, so you should support your community. Everyone likes homemade gifts and and things that are just a little more special than things you can find in a store unique, one of a kind things. And you know, it also helps your local artist if you buy from them”, says Huntress.

Banbury Place Market will be holding a Holiday Market on December 9th from 10am to 4pm.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.