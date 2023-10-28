Cold air settles in this weekend, with a slight chance of snow Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a transition day on Friday, this weekend is looking very winter-like! Temperatures will be in the 30s for highs, and well down into the 20s for lows. There is a small chance for some snow flurries Saturday afternoon, but otherwise the weekend is looking dry.

A cold weekend ahead with a chance of light snow Saturday. (WEAU)

Saturday starts off with a few spotty breaks in the clouds, but it remains mostly cloudy. Cloud cover will increase even more by this afternoon, as a weak storm system is approaching. It could bring some light snow to our far southern areas, along and south of I-90. Nothing is expected to accumulate though, as snow will be very light and the ground is still warm. So if any snow reaches the ground, it should melt pretty quickly. But it is looking cold, with highs only in the mid to upper-30s. Winds will still be noticeable, but lighter compared to Friday, from the west between 5-10 mph.

Forecast Highs Saturday (WEAU)

Sunday will see a cold start with lows in the mid-20s again. During the day, we’ll see a few more peeks of sunshine, but they won’t help our temperatures much. We are looking at highs in the mid to upper-30s once again. Next week starts off cool and dry with similar temperatures, but as early as Tuesday, a few more snow showers are possible. After that, temperatures will slowly try to recover, back into the mid-40s for highs. But that is still well below average.

