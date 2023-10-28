Girl Scouts host Trunk or Treat for those with disabilities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There aren’t a lot of Halloween events based around people with disabilities, which is why one Girl Scout troop decided to go above and beyond to provide a Trunk or Treat for those who don’t like typical spooky events.

Troop leader, Lacey Craker, said this is their first year and they just want everyone to enjoy themselves.

“We’re an all inclusive place where they don’t have to worry about costumes. They don’t worry about talking. They don’t worry about, you know, grabbing one item. It’s all for them. They can just be themselves.”

Girl Scout, Finley Craker, said this event is a great idea because it helps some people gain a positive perspective on Halloween.

“We just wanted to create a sensory friendly trunk or treat so anyone can enjoy it and, you know, have fun on Halloween without people being mean.”

Organizers said the turnout for the event was more than they expected, with one family saying it’s perfect for anyone with disabilities.

Family member, Pam Smith, said it’s perfect for anyone.

“We brought eight people of all ages with disabilities, and it’s a place where they can come and trick or treat and not feel like they’re too old.”

Son of Pam, Brady Smith, said the event is a place everyone can feel safe.

“It’s a place you can go and not feel judged. Be yourself and have a good time. No matter who you are.”

After a year of wanting to do this event, Craker said she’s really happy with the turnout.

“I’m just so excited that this is going really well and it’s just been really fun to see all the happy, joyful faces of kids and adults alike.”

Craker also said the sensory toys, candy, and decorations all come out of the troop members’ pockets, with more ready to go next year.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.