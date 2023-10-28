It’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is National Drug Take-Back Day and local medical services held events that made it easy to dispose of your prescriptions.

With 6 volunteers working, the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire provided curbside service where cars could pull up and dispose of their medications.

These medications ranged from unused, expired, over-the-counter, and prescription.

Bruce Bergmann, a volunteer, says Drug Take-Back Day helps keep medications out of the wrong hands.

“The first thing is that there are medications that can, in the wrong hands, cause problems with the society. Abusable drugs, drugs with a narrow therapeutic index, which means that if you go take too much, you could become very unhealthy. And the other thing is getting them out of the environment completely”, says volunteer and retired manager from the Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy.

Bergmann says the collected medications are safely disposed of.

Altoona Emergency Services also had a medication drop-off location.

