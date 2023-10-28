Proposed change for Eau Claire zoning could allow for accessory dwelling units

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire’s zoning codes are due for an update with this year marking a century since the first code was adopted.

City officials are looking for input from the community on a proposed change.

“The city is looking at some different housing code reforms, allowing some different types of housing units and configurations potentially,” said Ned Noel, the city’s planning manager.

He is referring to accessory dwelling units, and whether or not to allow for them on homes within city limits.

He said it could benefit homeowners who are looking after a family member, or even wanting to take on a tenant for extra income.

Not to mention, the code allowing for ADU’s has been adopted in other cities.

“If the council wants to adopt accessory dwelling units, then that would be another choice for our residents to be able to have available to live within the City of Eau Claire,” said Noel.

Technically, city homeowners can install accessory dwelling units if the person living in it works for them. However, a change to the Century Code could allow for more homeowners to install them.

“I think the ADU’S is an interesting housing format because, one, it’s smaller, so therefore it costs less. But if it’s brand new, we also know that housing construction costs are high,” said Noel.

There is also property taxes to consider.

“ADU’S would add more value. A new structure, another living unit to the land,” said Noel.

For now, more planning needs to happen before drafting up the proposal. That includes regulations that would be needed for the ADU’s.

“There might be situations where you just can’t fit it on because you’ve got too too big of a house or too much parking or it’s too small of a lot. So it’s not going to be for every particular situation. If we do allow them,” said Noel.

If adopted, city homeowners could begin installing ADU’s as early as 2025.

The Century Code update process is expected to be done by Fall 2024.

As mentioned, the city is looking for input. Click here to learn more.

