Significantly colder for the final weekend of October with a few snow showers possible

We saw the start of a significant pattern change in Western Wisconsin today as a strong cold front passed through with falling temperatures and blustery winds throughout the day. The weather will remain dry tonight with mostly cloudy skies and winds gradually diminishing down to 5-10 mph from the northwest. That said, wind chill values, or what it feels like on your skin, will likely be in the lower 20s with air temperatures forecast to bottom out in the upper 20s. While the growing season is considered to be over, a Freeze Warning goes into effect from 1-9am for some of our southern counties. If you have any late-season plants that you want to save, be sure to bring those inside for the night. Our weekend with start off with a mostly cloudy sky, as well as the chance for a few snow showers by the mid to late afternoon as a disturbance works up from the southwest. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, however, with the warmer ground temperatures melting any snowflakes on contact. Temperatures will run about 15 degrees below average with highs expected to only reach the upper 30s.

Freeze Warning goes into effect for areas south of I-94 tonight (WEAU)

High pressure becomes established out west (WEAU)

Clouds will hang on tomorrow night and into Sunday with winds becoming a bit breezy from the west-northwest as a large high pressure system dominates out west, while low pressure moves over the far south. We won’t see much of a change in temperatures with highs climbing back into the Upper 30s. Moving into the final days of October early next week, it will stay cold with an upper trough taking hold over the Upper Midwest. Both Monday and Tuesday for Halloween will feature highs in the mid-30s with breezy winds from the west and northwest. Quiet weather sticks around Monday, but chances for snow showers begin to increase at night and into Tuesday as a clipper-type system arrives from the northwest. There are some disagreements on the timing and track of this weather-maker, but a flake or two may still be around into trick-or-treat hours. That said, you’ll want to be sure the little ghosts and goblins are bundled up as they head out with temperatures falling through the 30s, and wind chills likely to be running much colder. By mid-late week, temperatures will start to moderate closer to average in the 40s as southerly flow returns behind high pressure to the southeast. Our next chance for a few showers may arrive on Friday with a front stalled out over the region.

