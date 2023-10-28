SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football’s level two continues with many back-and-forth affairs.

In division four, Baldwin-Woodville renews their rivalry with St. Croix Central, while Somerset faces Mosinee.

To division five, where St. Croix Falls battles Colby, and Stanley-Boyd looks to upset Northwestern.

Finally, in 8-player action, McDonell faces off with Clayton, and Thorp wars with Gilman.

