SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football’s level two continues with many back-and-forth affairs.
In division four, Baldwin-Woodville renews their rivalry with St. Croix Central, while Somerset faces Mosinee.
To division five, where St. Croix Falls battles Colby, and Stanley-Boyd looks to upset Northwestern.
Finally, in 8-player action, McDonell faces off with Clayton, and Thorp wars with Gilman.
