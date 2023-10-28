SportScene for Friday, October 27th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday brought with it Level 2 of the prep football playoffs.

Chippewa Falls fells to Neenah, Rice Lake took on Sparta, and Menomonie squared off with New Richmond.

In Division 7, Regis dropped to Edgar, Boyceville took down Spring Valley, Pepin/Alma battled Bangor, and Cochrane-Fountain City traveled south to Cashton.

Cameron topped Cadott and Mondovi fell to Stratford in Division 6.

