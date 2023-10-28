A stretch of cold and breezy days as October comes to a close

It’s been a cold and gray start to the final weekend of October as temperatures held steady in the mid to upper 30s much of the day with snow showers trying to work in from the southwest this afternoon. Low-level dry air has prevented most of these from reaching the surface in Western Wisconsin, but as the air continues to saturate, a few snowflakes certainly can’t be ruled out through this evening. Dry weather will carry through tonight under a mainly cloudy sky as winds remain light from the west and northwest. Given the clouds, temperatures will take a slow fall through the 30s with lows forecast to bottom out in the upper 20s. Tomorrow will be another day for the heavy coat as highs top back out in the mid to upper 30s with west and northwest winds turning a bit breezy, especially during the afternoon. This will result in wind chills making it feel like we’re in the 20s with intervals of clouds and some sunshine as high pressure stays in place over the Inter-Mountain west.

By tomorrow night, partial clearing will take place with an upper trough beginning to move over the Upper Midwest. Monday will start off rather cold in the low 20s to, perhaps, teens for our typically colder spots. From there, we’ll rise into the mid-30s with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as winds remain breezy out of the west-southwest. A clipper-type system then looks to drop out of Canada to the southeast Monday night, accompanied by a compact upper trough that will move in tandem. There’s some uncertainty regarding the strength of the system, but snow showers will be possible through Tuesday morning with a few slick spots not being ruled out for the commute to work or school. Otherwise, the second half of Halloween looks to bring some sunshine as our weather-maker departs, while a high pressure system moves southward over the Plains. The airmass will remain unchanged as temperatures only reach the mid-30s with breezy northwest winds leading to wind chills in the teens and 20s. This will even be the case during trick-or-treating hours, so our little ghosts and goblins will have to bundle up as they head out. Improvements in our temperatures appear to come mid to late next week as high pressure slides to the south and east with Western Wisconsin getting into southerly return flow on the backside. Temperatures will moderate through the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Changes arrive Thursday night, however, as an upper disturbance moves in with a front stalling out over the area. Skies will turn cloudy with a few showers possible overnight. A stray shower is not out of the question Friday, but it currently appears that much of the day will be dry with cloud cover and temperatures peaking in the mid-40s.

