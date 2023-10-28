Two people accused of possession of meth in Vernon County

VILLAGE OF LA FARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are accused of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old Henry Alvin Olson, Jr. and 32-year-old Amber Nicole Biamonte were taken into custody Friday evening. Olson and Biamonte are both under active community supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The two were arrested after the search of a residence on South Cherry Street.

The sheriff’s office is recommending charges of probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Olson and Biamento are being held for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The incident is still under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, La Farge Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

