10-year-old opens new dog park

GLENWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) - A 10-year-old girl did something not a lot of other people would have the guts to do.

Riley Unruh, from Glenwood, Wisconsin, noticed a need for a dog park in her community, then she made it a reality.

Unruh researched locations, found sponsors, and then pitched her idea to the City Council.

Once approved, she put donation boxes around the city, which filled up quickly.

The ribbon cutting in celebration to the new dog park was earlier Sunday at Hinman Park in Glenwood.

Unruh said she got the idea years ago from her teacher.

“It started in third grade in Mrs. Nichols class for an opinion paper. So there were papers of different opinions about why we should have a class pet. So I’m like, ‘Oh, I should write something about a pet.’ And then I chose to do a dog park, and that’s how it started.”

Sunday the 29th was the first day that the park was open, and Unruh said all dogs are welcome to enjoy it.

