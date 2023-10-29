Altoona hosts annual Fall frenzy

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Kids of all ages dressed in their Halloween best to attend an annual trick-or-treating event in Altoona.

The Fall Frenzy took place at the River View Park.

Kids were given a map and a game card, heading to a variety of different spooky stations around the park where they got candy and prizes.

Altoona City Recreation Manager, Debra Goldbach, said the event is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy Halloween.

“This is just a super fun park. For starters, we’re in River Prairie Park, and again, it’s just a fun thing for kids to do to get out and about, be dressed in their costumes and do fun games and answer silly questions and ultimately get candy and prizes.”

Goldback said the event was held inside for the last few years due to COVID, but she’s happy it’s back outside again.

