Altoona hosts annual Fall frenzy

The 2023 Fall Frenzy is back outside and better than ever!
The 2023 Fall Frenzy is back outside and better than ever!(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Kids of all ages dressed in their Halloween best to attend an annual trick-or-treating event in Altoona.

The Fall Frenzy took place at the River View Park.

Kids were given a map and a game card, heading to a variety of different spooky stations around the park where they got candy and prizes.

Altoona City Recreation Manager, Debra Goldbach, said the event is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy Halloween.

“This is just a super fun park. For starters, we’re in River Prairie Park, and again, it’s just a fun thing for kids to do to get out and about, be dressed in their costumes and do fun games and answer silly questions and ultimately get candy and prizes.”

Goldback said the event was held inside for the last few years due to COVID, but she’s happy it’s back outside again.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Lee Thomas, 45-years-old, of La Crosse
Additional arrest made in connection to a stolen vehicle
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Two people are accused of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, in Vernon County.
Two people accused of possession of meth in Vernon County
Rice Lake took down Sparta to advance to Level 3 of the WIAA Football Tournament
SportScene for Friday, October 27th (Part 1)
McDonell advances to the sectional finals in 8-player football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)

Latest News

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Vernon County
A girl in Glenwood, Wisconsin, wants to be a veterinarian in the future, and what better way to...
10-year-old opens new dog park
No one is hurt after a hit-and-run in Vernon County on October 22nd.
No one hurt in hit-and-run in Vernon County
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) celebrates after catching a 2-yard touchdown...
Cousins throws 2 TD passes before leaving with injury in Vikings’ 24-10 victory over Packers