Cadott FFA to compete at 96th National FFA Convention

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, students from across the nation will be heading to the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana including local FFA members who will be competing.

After winning the state and regional FFA Agronomy Career Development Event this spring, the four person team from Cadott will now take on the national contest. It’s the first time in over 10 years the local FFA chapter has competed at the national level. The contest covers a wide range of areas related the agronomy field in agriculture.

“We ID insects, diseases, different crops and weeds, including their plants and their seeds. Then there’s also general knowledge about different parts of agronomy, like soils,” says one of the team members Henry Danielson.”It can get pretty difficult because I think there’s a list of 150 that we have to pick from for the crops (to identify).”

Members say the event also helps them learn as they compete.

“I’ve learned a little more about how I can help on the farm (and) find out what needs to be sprayed or what the animals might need to keep them good and healthy and help conserve the soil and prevent erosion,” says another team member Nick Goettl.

Some of the team members have been competing at the regional level for over five years.

“My ag(riculture) teacher said ‘You’re doing this’ and I’m like “Okay, I’ll consider it...’ and as the years went on, I’m kind of happy I did,” Goettl says.

The team members goals were to compete at nationals, which led to many weekly and daily practices.

“Career Development Events, I always think are a really good option for kids because number one, it teaches them how to work as a team. With this group in particular, they were a fun seventh grade group,” agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Keith Becker says.

It’s opened the door for many opportunities for the students.

“It’s (an) eye opener for careers that you want to see (and) it’s a good way if you’re thinking about going into an ag(riculture) related career,” Goettl says.

Some team members have graduated, and some are seniors at the high school.

“If any of these young men wanted to go into agronomy, they probably would have a job because there’s a need for agronomists,” Becker says, and Goettl has already had an agronomy-related role job offer.

Overall, the FFA advisor says he sees this as an opportunity to grow their skills for life.

“FFA provides students with the opportunity to basically develop their leadership, career knowledge, social skills and it enables them to travel to meet new people and really creates well-rounded individuals,” Becker says.

One of coach’s hope for the team is to have fun and learn.

“I hope they enjoy their time together, that they kind of remember this as a great experience,” Becker says.

The team includes Henry Danielson, Ashton Bremness, Nicholas Rowe and Nicholas Goettl. The team’s trip to the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo is made possible by support from several community members, local cooperatives and the Cadott FFA Alumni says Becker.

Additionally, the Cadott FFA team will compete with other state winning teams from across the nation during the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo November first through the fourth.

