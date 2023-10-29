Human figure cardboard cutout hanging from noose found at construction site

The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in Cleveland.(WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A construction worker is out of a job after a disturbing human figure cardboard cutout was found at a construction site in Ohio.

The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in Cleveland.

The disturbing sign is one that could be perceived as racist.

The construction project is under the umbrella of Cleveland Construction.

The company’s Equal Employment Opportunity Officer said none of their workers created the display.

The officer said the sign seems to have been made by an employee from a sub-contractor they hired to work at the site.

After the initial investigation, Cleveland Construction management said it did not appear the incident was racially motivated.

The company did request that the worker never return to their project site, however.

Cleveland Construction released a statement to WOIO regarding the incident.

“Cleveland Construction is proud of our diverse workforce on our project sites,” the statement reads in part. “We have strong policies against any forms of racial discrimination or harassment, and we have a zero-tolerance policy against any such activity on our projects.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

