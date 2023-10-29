No one hurt in hit-and-run in Vernon County

No one is hurt after a hit-and-run in Vernon County on October 22nd.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a hit-and-run in Vernon County on October 22nd.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received reports of a crash on Water Avenue around 9:15 p.m. A vehicle driven by 58-year-old Steven John Burch of La Farge is believed to have hit an empty vehicle and then left the scene. Burch was not hurt.

The situation is still under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Hillsboro Police Department.

