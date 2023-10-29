One person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Vernon County

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were informed of a crash at...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Jefferson Wednesday morning.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were informed of a crash at the intersection of State Highway 56 and Nottingham Road around 6:45 a.m. 20-year-old Ella Penchi of De Soto, WI was driving when the vehicle went across the road and hit a tree. Penchi had minor injuries and declined medical transport.

