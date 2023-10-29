One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received reports of a motorcycle crash on Dutch Hollow Road in the Town of Whitestown around 6:15 p.m.

Two motorcycles were traveling when the cyclist in front suddenly stopped to avoid an object thrown into the road by a juvenile. When attempting to stop, the second motorcyclist, 23-year-old Caridad Gonzales of Hillsboro went over the handlebars and came to rest under the motorcycle.

Although Gonzales was hurt, Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said the safety equipment and clothing used by Gonzales helped minimize how serious the injuries were. Gonzales was treated at the hospital and released. When speaking with Sheriff Torgerson, Gonzales said she hopes her story will encourage other motorcyclists to wear helmets, eye protection and protective clothing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Sunday evening, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 PM, the Sheriff's Office 9-1-1... Posted by Vernon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.