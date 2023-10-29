One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Vernon County

One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Guest
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received reports of a motorcycle crash on Dutch Hollow Road in the Town of Whitestown around 6:15 p.m.

Two motorcycles were traveling when the cyclist in front suddenly stopped to avoid an object thrown into the road by a juvenile. When attempting to stop, the second motorcyclist, 23-year-old Caridad Gonzales of Hillsboro went over the handlebars and came to rest under the motorcycle.

Although Gonzales was hurt, Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said the safety equipment and clothing used by Gonzales helped minimize how serious the injuries were. Gonzales was treated at the hospital and released. When speaking with Sheriff Torgerson, Gonzales said she hopes her story will encourage other motorcyclists to wear helmets, eye protection and protective clothing.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Sunday evening, October 22, 2023, at approximately 6:15 PM, the Sheriff's Office 9-1-1...

Posted by Vernon County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Lee Thomas, 45-years-old, of La Crosse
Additional arrest made in connection to a stolen vehicle
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Two people are accused of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, in Vernon County.
Two people accused of possession of meth in Vernon County
Rice Lake took down Sparta to advance to Level 3 of the WIAA Football Tournament
SportScene for Friday, October 27th (Part 1)
McDonell advances to the sectional finals in 8-player football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)

Latest News

The 2023 Fall Frenzy is back outside and better than ever!
Altoona hosts annual Fall frenzy
A girl in Glenwood, Wisconsin, wants to be a veterinarian in the future, and what better way to...
10-year-old opens new dog park
No one is hurt after a hit-and-run in Vernon County on October 22nd.
No one hurt in hit-and-run in Vernon County
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) celebrates after catching a 2-yard touchdown...
Cousins throws 2 TD passes before leaving with injury in Vikings’ 24-10 victory over Packers