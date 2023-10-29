SportScene 13 for Friday, October 28th (Part 2)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area cross country runners put together standout performances at the WIAA Cross Country Championships.

UW-Eau Claire squared off UW-La Crosse and UW-River Falls battled UW-Stout in WIAC football action.

Blugold women’s soccer closed their regular season with a win over UW-Stout.

UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s hockey both earned wins in a double-header.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built
Thomas Bartels
Man convicted in Dunn County of child sexual assaults
Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Rice Lake volleyball claimed the Division 2 Sectional title
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 28th (Part 1)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt I
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt I
McDonell advances to the sectional finals in 8-player football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)