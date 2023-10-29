SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 28th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area prep volleyball squads squared off as they looked to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Eau Claire Memorial fell behind 1-0 to River Falls. The Old Abes would dominate in Set 2 to even the score, but the Wildcats earned tight wins in Sets 3 and 4 to earn the victory.

In Division 2, Rice Lake would win in convincing fashion over Waupaca to secure a place in Green Bay.

In Division 3, McDonell squared of with reigning state runner-up, St. Croix Falls. The Macks would fall in 3 sets.

In prep swimming, Hudson would claim the Big Rivers Conference title. Gabi Augustyn of Eau Claire Memorial, Hannah Miller of Rice Lake and Elise Gulick of River Falls were all 2 event winners.

