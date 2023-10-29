SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 28th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area prep volleyball squads squared off as they looked to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Eau Claire Memorial fell behind 1-0 to River Falls. The Old Abes would dominate in Set 2 to even the score, but the Wildcats earned tight wins in Sets 3 and 4 to earn the victory.

In Division 2, Rice Lake would win in convincing fashion over Waupaca to secure a place in Green Bay.

In Division 3, McDonell squared of with reigning state runner-up, St. Croix Falls. The Macks would fall in 3 sets.

In prep swimming, Hudson would claim the Big Rivers Conference title. Gabi Augustyn of Eau Claire Memorial, Hannah Miller of Rice Lake and Elise Gulick of River Falls were all 2 event winners.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire at 13617 Olson Drive.
Crews called to structure fire early Friday morning
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell Middleton home she built
105-year-old unexpectedly forced to sell home she built
Thomas Bartels
Man convicted in Dunn County of child sexual assaults
Quinton Williams
Former School District of the Menomonie Area staff member accused of having sex with a student
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt II
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt I
SportScene 13 - Saturday (10/28/23) Pt I
McDonell advances to the sectional finals in 8-player football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)
Rice Lake took down Sparta to advance to Level 3 of the WIAA Football Tournament
SportScene for Friday, October 27th (Part 1)