ANGIE JACOBSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My son, George, fell at hockey practice and sliced his leg open on his skate. Nurse Angie Jacobson was so great with him. She was a riot, teasing him and making him laugh, and taking his mind off the pain without him realizing it. She also then helped me when I fainted. She made a chaotic situation much easier to handle. Angie was absolutely born to be a nurse, and I am so grateful for her help. Please give Angie Jacobson the Sunshine Award.

Erica Lombardo

