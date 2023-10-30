EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My son, George, fell at hockey practice and sliced his leg open on his skate. Nurse Angie Jacobson was so great with him. She was a riot, teasing him and making him laugh, and taking his mind off the pain without him realizing it. She also then helped me when I fainted. She made a chaotic situation much easier to handle. Angie was absolutely born to be a nurse, and I am so grateful for her help. Please give Angie Jacobson the Sunshine Award.

Erica Lombardo

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.