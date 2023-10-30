CDC changes recommendations for RSV antibody shot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As we get closer to flu and respiratory illness season, the CDC is changing recommendations on some of its drugs targeting RSV, a respiratory infection usually causing flu-like symptoms.

Each year, many children get sick with RSV.

“It is the most common cause of hospitalization in infants in the first year of life,” Dr. Thomas Boyce, a pediatric infectious disease physician with Marshfield Clinic said. “So, it’s very common. It results in about 150,000 hospitalizations in young children in the U.S. each year.”

Last year, there was a spike in cases nationwide.

“We had a bad year for RSV last year, partly because it kind of disappeared during the height of COVID,” Boyce said. “Whether that’s because of competition between the viruses or because of the masking and other social distancing measures were using to battle COVID.”

This year, there are new options available to help prevent RSV. One of them is the antibody shot for young children. That’s a drug that’s in high demand.

“In August, the CDC did recommend this antibody immunization for infants and young children to prevent against RSV,” Christina Writz, a public health nurse at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. “If a child was entering their first RSV season and they were eight months or younger, they were recommending everyone receive that. Then those eight months through 19 months entering their second RSV season were recommended to receive an additional dose if they had certain underlying health conditions.”

Recently, the CDC changed some of those recommendations to combat the drug shortage.

“The CDC recommends that providers prioritize vaccinating infants that are six months and under as well as some six to eight months with underlying health conditions,” Writz said.

Now, the change in recommendations is only affecting the RSV antibody shot targeting younger kids. The RSV vaccine for individuals 60 years and older has not changed recommendations. The RSV vaccine for pregnant women is also not affected.

As we near that respiratory illness season, health professionals are recommending families speak with their doctors about treatment options going forward.

Here is additional information for the RSV vaccine for older adults, pregnant women and the RSV antibody shot for kids.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.