Cold continues with a bit of snow to finish out October

This final weekend of October felt more like mid-late November with temperatures running well below average. Skies are partly cloudy tonight, and we can expect an even colder start Monday morning with lows in the lower 20s. We head back to work and school with the winter jackets as it will be another well below average day. We will remain on the front side of high pressure as it migrates into the Central Plains. A mix of clouds and sunshine will be around, while it will also be rather breezy. Winds will shift from the west to the southwest, making for a bit of a wind chill as well, while temperatures won’t really be able to climb much higher than the mid 30s.

A clipper system arrives Monday night (weau)

By Monday night we will be watching an early season clipper-type system drop out of Central Canada while tracking to the south and then southeast. Forecast guidance seems to agree this will come with a rather strong piece of energy which may be able to wring out a bit more moisture than is typical for these type of systems. With cold air around, this likely means we are facing the first potential measurable snow of the season, and though it won’t likely be very much, many of us may be waking up to a white ground early Halloween morning. Snow should begin to spread into the area from the west and northwest between 9pm-midnight, while moving away early Tuesday morning. Most places have a chance to see up to an of snow, with some spots possibly getting up to two inches.

The first accumulating snow of the season is expected Monday night, mostly on the coldest surfaces. (weau)

Given the fact we have been mostly warm this month with very few cold nights so far, the snow will likely have a tough time accumulating on roads, but be aware early Tuesday morning they may be a bit slushy. Lows will be in the mid-upper 20s while on Halloween we warm back into the mid 30s as sunshine makes a return into the afternoon. Breezy winds will continue behind the departing low. Wednesday and Thursday look dry as temperatures gradually climb back to around 40. By Friday and into the weekend another system may bring some rain showers our way.

