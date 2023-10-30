First Alert Tuesday Morning; snow moves in later tonight with light accumulation

The weather wasn’t bad at all for most of the day, with plenty of sunshine. Cloud cover has increased though, and that is all part of a storm system moving in from the northwest. This is a clipper type system that will move through pretty quickly with only little moisture to work with. But it will have enough to bring us our first snow of the season! Snow chances will start to increase as soon as 7 pm for our far northwestern areas, before spreading farther east. Eau Claire and areas to the east won’t see snow until later, probably arriving between 10 pm and midnight.

Our clipper system moves out quickly, leaving us with high pressure in place. (WEAU)

Snow will continue on and off tonight. We could see some drier times, and some more prolonged periods of heavier snow. With the snow and cloud cover, it won’t get as cold as this morning, with lows in the upper-20s. It will feel much cooler though, because the wind will shift to the northwest and really start to increase into tomorrow morning, between 15-25 mph. Wind chills will be in the 10s for many early Tuesday, with continuing snow showers. This will impact the morning commute somewhat! Allow yourself some extra time to drive into work, and be careful with slick roads and reduced visibility: use low-beam headlights, slow down and increase your following distance. By mid-morning, most of the snow should be out of here, and much of the area will be covered in a thin layer of snow for the first time this season! Generally, most of us can expect 1-2″ of snow, with localized higher amounts also possible. With strong north winds, we could also see some blowing snow, even after the main system has moved out.

Expected snowfall for tonight and tomorrow morning. (WEAU)

The rest of Tuesday is looking breezy, but snow and cloud cover will move out, leaving us mostly sunny for much of the afternoon. Temperatures won’t rebound much though, so it will be a very chilly night for the trick-or-treaters! The high will be around 37º, but by the time those kids will get out there, temperatures have already started to drop into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry but mostly cloudy, and slowly increasing temperatures. This warming trend continues into the weekend with highs back in the 40s, but also an increasing chance for rain. Models are not consistent with that as of yet though.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.