Former Menomonie High School staffer appears in court

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former staff member in the School District of the Menomonie Area accused of having sex with a student appeared in Dunn County court Monday.

22-year-old Quinton Williams faces three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Monday but the defense asked for a new date.

According to the criminal complaint, a youth services officer was told of suspected sexual contact between a student and school staff member. The officer was informed of a snapchat video taken by a student.

The complaint says authorities made contact with the student who took the video, and the student admitted to having communication and sexual contact with Williams and described it as consensual.

