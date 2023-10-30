Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher found guilty of sexual assault of a child
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A teacher charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student is found guilty.
A jury found 32-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, online court records show.
Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old emailed the Principal about inappropriate touching, which the victim says happened in Bergeron’s classroom between Sept. 2021 and Jan. 2022.
The Superintendent at Osseo-Fairchild says Bergeron no longer works for the District.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.