Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher found guilty of sexual assault of a child

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A teacher charged in Trempealeau County Court after being accused of inappropriately touching a former student is found guilty.

A jury found 32-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, online court records show.

Bergeron used to teach at Osseo-Fairchild High School. According to the criminal complaint, a 15-year-old emailed the Principal about inappropriate touching, which the victim says happened in Bergeron’s classroom between Sept. 2021 and Jan. 2022.

The Superintendent at Osseo-Fairchild says Bergeron no longer works for the District.

