Franklin Police Department looking to find attempted homicide suspect

Christian Correa
Christian Correa(COURTESY: WISCONSIN CRIME ALERT NETWORK/NEW RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Franklin Police Department is looking to find an attempted homicide suspect.

According to information from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at around 4:00 a.m., the Franklin Police Department responded to the report of a person who had been stabbed multiple times on the 3400 block of West Skamra Avenue. Authorities arrived to find the victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, 21-year-old Christian Correa fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival still armed with the knife used in the stabbing.

The Franklin Police Department is looking for any information regarding Correa’s whereabouts.

If you see him, use caution, as he may be armed with a knife or other weapon, Franklin police say.

If you see him, you are asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (414) 425-2522.

