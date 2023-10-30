Gundersen Health System Integrated Center for Education begins remodeling project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today marks the kickoff for renovations at the Gundersen Health System Integrated Center for Education, which will help bring in more students.

“What we are adding to the space is three inpatient rooms, two control rooms and then two office spaces. This is going to be a huge benefit to Gunderson and improve our training that we provide here at Gundersen,” says Carley Buisman, manager of the Integrated Center for Education.

Buisman says the main reason for the project is to provide space to bring in more learners.

“Last year alone we had 8,600 learners come through and we had to turn away a lot of people, unfortunately. This new space is going to really improve and increase the amount of training that we can provide here at Gundersen,” says Buisman.

The project was given a huge boost by the Anderson Foundation, who gave the education center a $1,000,000 grant.

“We have a long standing relationship with the Anderson Foundation, and they’ve supported medical education in the name of rural training for a long time. And simulation is really important for people who go and work in the smaller communities in the rural areas. It gives them a chance to do important things that may not happen all the time,” says Stephen Shapiro, chair of the Gundersen Medical Foundation.

Buisman says the project has been years in the making.

“I have been looking at other simulation labs trying to figure out what we wanted to do here at Gunderson and I’m really excited to see it actually come into play,” says Buisman.

The education center is the only simulation lab that Gundersen has. The building currently features a four room simulation lab and a conference center.

The entire project cost a little over $1,000,000 and it is expected to be completed in February.

