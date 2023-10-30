Have no fear the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are here

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Oct. 30, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the scariest night of the year happening Tuesday, it is prime time for ghosts and ghouls to wreak havoc on the Chippewa Valley, but have no fear the West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are here.

This not-for-profit group will be busy Halloween night keeping the ghosts at bay while supporting Toys for Tots at Bates Dead and Breakfast in Fall Creek, WI with their gadgets in hand. West Central Wisconsin Ghostbuster, Chad Anderson launched the group in 2017 with a mission to support area charities and have fun. He said they get lots of reactions from the community when they are at an event.

“It’s definitely a show stopper,” Anderson said. “I can tell you that. Everybody’s always wanting to talk to you or see what’s going on, or childhood memories from the movies, and everything like that. Even the kids love it.”

The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters will be at Bates Dead and Breakfast at 255 Lincoln Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. 75 percent of donations given to Bates Dead and Breakfast will go towards the not-for-profit.

