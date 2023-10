COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The Colfax High School Drama Club presents “Beauty and the Beast” November 3-5.

The musical will be presented November 3 at 7 p.m., November 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and November 5 at 2 p.m. at Colfax High School.

Ticket prices are $5 and children 5 and under get in free.

Tickets available at Colfax High School office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.