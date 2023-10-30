Interview: Hmong/Hmoob Health Fair

By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System, in collaboration with the Eau Claire Area School District and Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, is hosting a free community health forum and conference for the Hmoob community on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North High School in Eau Claire.

The conference will provide opportunities to learn about the unique aspects of health that specifically affect the Hmoob community.

A variety of sessions will be offered to address varying health concerns, including information on diet and nutrition, stroke prevention, medication management, advanced care planning, chronic diseases and more.

Educational resources will be provided, and staff will be available to assist in navigating the healthcare system.

Mayo Clinic Health System registration

