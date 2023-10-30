EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate our daughter, Jenna Schemenauer, for the Sunshine Award. After two months in and out of an area hospital, her father received a very discouraging and life-changing diagnosis. Jenna reached out to UW-Health in Madison to see if they could help him and in less than two weeks after they saw him, he had surgery and is on the road to recovery. If not for Jenna’s determination and tenacity, we would not be continuing to celebrate birthdays, milestone anniversaries, upcoming weddings, and the holidays as a family. We are thankful every day for this gift of life and for Jenna’s part in making it happen.

Jerry and Joan Schemenauer

