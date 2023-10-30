JENNA SCHEMENAUER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate our daughter, Jenna Schemenauer, for the Sunshine Award. After two months in and out of an area hospital, her father received a very discouraging and life-changing diagnosis. Jenna reached out to UW-Health in Madison to see if they could help him and in less than two weeks after they saw him, he had surgery and is on the road to recovery. If not for Jenna’s determination and tenacity, we would not be continuing to celebrate birthdays, milestone anniversaries, upcoming weddings, and the holidays as a family. We are thankful every day for this gift of life and for Jenna’s part in making it happen.

Jerry and Joan Schemenauer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A girl in Glenwood, Wisconsin, wants to be a veterinarian in the future, and what better way to...
10-year-old opens new dog park
Samuel Lee Thomas, 45-years-old, of La Crosse
Additional arrest made in connection to a stolen vehicle
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 boaters plead guilty in connection to Alabama riverfront brawl
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

“MAGGIE”
Colfax High School presents "Beauty and the Beast"
Interview: Colfax High School presents “Beauty and the Beast”
The Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is holding Rotary Rose Day November 10 & 11
Interview: Rotary Rose Day
Wooden art piece depicting a cross at the Fall Arts Celebration
Interview: Fall Arts Celebration