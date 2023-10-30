La Crosse attempted homicide suspect arrested

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse police say an attempted homicide suspect is in custody.

On Oct. 3, La Crosse Police Officers responded to an incident involving 43-year-old Freeman Cole, La Crosse police say.

According to La Crosse police, Cole is accused of approaching a female acquaintance outside of a storage unit at 3400 Fiesta Court, where he pulled her into the storage unit, shut the storage unit door and attacked her, strangling and punching her.

La Crosse police say the female was able to scream for help and two witnesses in the area heard her screams. They opened the storage unit where they saw the victim being beaten by Cole. They called 911. Cole fled the area.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on the suspicion of attempted first degree homicide, La Crosse police say.

Cole was arrested in Florida and is in custody.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse website, HERE.

