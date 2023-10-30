Local Mexican-owned shop holds Dia De Los Muertos event

Maya Aca-Martinez stands Infront of the Altar
Maya Aca-Martinez stands Infront of the Altar(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ice Cream and Bakery Shop, a Mexican-family owned business in Eau Claire opened earlier this summer and now they are connecting with the community by having a celebration for a holiday that is important to their culture.

“I hope people understand more what the Day of the Dead means for us and what it is in general. I also hope that everybody has a good time today and learns a little bit more about the Mexican culture”, says Maya Aca-Martinez whose family owns the shop.

To celebrate Day of the Dead, the shop re-created an altar they make for their deceased loved ones for community members to visit.

“We have the pictures, the food, the things that our loved ones will like. We do this because we want to celebrate our loved ones who passed. We want to celebrate with them like if they were still alive. The flowers that you see on the floor represents as their pathway to come and see the the altar that we made for them”, says Aca-Martinez.

Aca-Martinez says one reason they held this event was to showcase the pan de muerto, a type of sweet bread that is offered on the altar and is a staple to this Mexican holiday.

“Many don’t know about the pan de muerto and we wanted to not just give out the pan de muerto, but also make a whole event involving the pan de muerto. And it’s just to show everybody about our culture.”

One man brought his son to surround him more in his culture.

“I’m originally from Mexico, so we’re always looking at having fun in these kind of events that involve Mexican or Hispanic culture. I grew up over there. So obviously I think I don’t want him to miss, you know, all the traditions and culture that we have over there. Coming to this kind of event is a way to keep in touch with that side”, says Efren Martinez who attended the event.

Dia De Los Muertos is an important day to Aca-Martinez because she feels closer to her passed love ones.

“It means a lot to me. For example, my grandma, I can be with my grandma or for any pets that I’ve lost, I can be with them. It’s like a way to reconnect with them once again”, says Aca-Martinez.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 1st through the 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Lee Thomas, 45-years-old, of La Crosse
Additional arrest made in connection to a stolen vehicle
Two people are accused of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, in Vernon County.
Two people accused of possession of meth in Vernon County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Rice Lake took down Sparta to advance to Level 3 of the WIAA Football Tournament
SportScene for Friday, October 27th (Part 1)
McDonell advances to the sectional finals in 8-player football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)

Latest News

13 First Alert Web Wx (10/29/23)
13 First Alert Web Wx (10/29/23)
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Vernon County
The 2023 Fall Frenzy is back outside and better than ever!
Altoona hosts annual Fall frenzy
A girl in Glenwood, Wisconsin, wants to be a veterinarian in the future, and what better way to...
10-year-old opens new dog park