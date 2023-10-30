Local Mexican-owned shop holds Dia De Los Muertos event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ice Cream and Bakery Shop, a Mexican-family owned business in Eau Claire opened earlier this summer and now they are connecting with the community by having a celebration for a holiday that is important to their culture.

“I hope people understand more what the Day of the Dead means for us and what it is in general. I also hope that everybody has a good time today and learns a little bit more about the Mexican culture”, says Maya Aca-Martinez whose family owns the shop.

To celebrate Day of the Dead, the shop re-created an altar they make for their deceased loved ones for community members to visit.

“We have the pictures, the food, the things that our loved ones will like. We do this because we want to celebrate our loved ones who passed. We want to celebrate with them like if they were still alive. The flowers that you see on the floor represents as their pathway to come and see the the altar that we made for them”, says Aca-Martinez.

Aca-Martinez says one reason they held this event was to showcase the pan de muerto, a type of sweet bread that is offered on the altar and is a staple to this Mexican holiday.

“Many don’t know about the pan de muerto and we wanted to not just give out the pan de muerto, but also make a whole event involving the pan de muerto. And it’s just to show everybody about our culture.”

One man brought his son to surround him more in his culture.

“I’m originally from Mexico, so we’re always looking at having fun in these kind of events that involve Mexican or Hispanic culture. I grew up over there. So obviously I think I don’t want him to miss, you know, all the traditions and culture that we have over there. Coming to this kind of event is a way to keep in touch with that side”, says Efren Martinez who attended the event.

Dia De Los Muertos is an important day to Aca-Martinez because she feels closer to her passed love ones.

“It means a lot to me. For example, my grandma, I can be with my grandma or for any pets that I’ve lost, I can be with them. It’s like a way to reconnect with them once again”, says Aca-Martinez.

The Day of the Dead is celebrated on November 1st through the 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.