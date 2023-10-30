EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate someone for your Sunshine Award. The person I want to nominate is “Maggie,” a nurse at the Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Emergency Ward on Whipple Street. Understandably, neither she nor the hospital will divulge her full name. She made a long stay in the Emergency section of the hospital much more bearable for me than it otherwise would have been.

From An Old Guy Who Fell

