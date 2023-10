EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Eau Claire Police Department officer Marcus Drees for the Sunshine Award. Officer Drees went above and beyond, and he helped me greatly in a time of need. He didn’t leave until he knew I’d be safe. Thank you so much for your dedicated service. You are a great officer, and I can’t thank you enough.

Trish Markham

