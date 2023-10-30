Viroqua woman accused of possession of methamphetamine

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Viroqua woman is accused of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Broadway Street driven by 46-year-old Michelle Hays. At the stop, K9 Dax alerted deputies of a trained odor. After searching the vehicle, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found.

Hays was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is recommending chares of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver THC.

A bail hearing will be scheduled on Monday. The incident remains under investigation.

