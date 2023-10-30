Viroqua woman accused of possession of methamphetamine

(KTTC)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - A Viroqua woman is accused of possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Broadway Street driven by 46-year-old Michelle Hays. At the stop, K9 Dax alerted deputies of a trained odor. After searching the vehicle, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were found.

Hays was arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is recommending chares of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver THC.

A bail hearing will be scheduled on Monday. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Lee Thomas, 45-years-old, of La Crosse
Additional arrest made in connection to a stolen vehicle
Two people are accused of possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, in Vernon County.
Two people accused of possession of meth in Vernon County
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Rice Lake took down Sparta to advance to Level 3 of the WIAA Football Tournament
SportScene for Friday, October 27th (Part 1)
McDonell advances to the sectional finals in 8-player football.
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 27th (Part 2)

Latest News

Maya Aca-Martinez stands Infront of the Altar
Local Mexican-owned shop holds Dia De Los Muertos event
13 First Alert Web Wx (10/29/23)
13 First Alert Web Wx (10/29/23)
One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on October 22.
One person hurt in motorcycle crash in Vernon County
The 2023 Fall Frenzy is back outside and better than ever!
Altoona hosts annual Fall frenzy