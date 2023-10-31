City of Eau Claire joins intergovernmental project to widen the County Highway T corridor

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City officials have decided to join an intergovernmental agreement for a highway project.

“This will be the biggest project in the area since Highway 53 was was finished,” said City engineer Dave Solberg.

County Highway T would go from being a two land road to a four lane road along the corridor that stretches from North Crossing in Eau Claire County to Highway 29 in Chippewa County.

Solberg said it too some time to jump on board with the project.

“With this project incorporating five different governmental units, there really wasn’t cooperation in the past like there is now,” said Solberg. “It’s that time in our area that everybody’s on board with trying to have safe transportation and try to do what we can to improve the business climate in our communities.”

The City of Eau Claire will put in equal parts of the costs, just slightly over 32%, with Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

The Towns of Union And Wheaton will put in for a smaller fraction of the costs, which is 1%.

Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the city joining in is a big boost to the project.

“So with that, that helps us become more competitive with future grant applications and helps identify any potential unknowns as well. Happy to work with them together to improve the Chippewa Valley and get this corridor going,” said Johnson. “The design phase that we’re going into now is another step in the right direction. The next step is really finding the additional funding needed to continue the final phases.”

Johnson said the corridor is used by 10,000 vehicles a day. Solberg said that widening the corridor will be good for business, and should help with congestion relief for big events like Country Jam. A small fix is already in the works for next year.

“We’re actually planning on connecting Country Jam with County Line Road right here with a an industrial road going through this undeveloped land in anticipation of future growth,” said Solberg.

Johnson said it could be until 2027 before any ground is broken as he continues to seek more funds for the $30 million budget.

Johnson said he is also expecting federal funds as part of a bipartisan effort from U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden.

The award is still to be determined.

