Community Haven House hosts volunteer orientation

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local nonprofit whose mission is to fight against homelessness in Eau Claire is getting its volunteers ready for its busiest season.

Community Haven House offers a place for those who are experiencing homelessness to get out of the harsh Wisconsin weather.

During the winter months, Haven House expands its hours to seven days-a-week, and is looking for volunteers to help out this winter.

During a volunteer orientation Monday, members of the staff provided a presentation detailing Haven House’s history, mission, policies, and expectations.

“We’re always in need of volunteers, and I would say that as the temperatures get colder and people are a little more concerned about, gee, can I make it out on the roads and can I make it to different places because of the cold weather or the inclement kinds of roads, we need a list of people that we can really draw on so that we have adequate volunteers,” said Tom Wirth, Coordinator of Services for Haven House. “We really can’t run a facility like this without all the volunteers here.”

More information about volunteering at Haven House can be found here.

