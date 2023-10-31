Eau Claire alternate side parking to go into effect Nov. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is reminding residents that alternative side parking goes into effect Nov. 1, 2023.

According to the City of Eau Claire’s website, alternate side parking restrictions are in effect on all city streets from Nov. 1 through May 1.

The website states the restrictions apply, and will be enforced, between midnight and 7 a.m.

According to the website, when parking a vehicle or trailer on the street, the date after midnight is used to determine the correct side:

The website offers the following explanations of the rules:

On odd-numbered dates, vehicles can only be parked, stopped, or left standing on the side of the street having addresses that end in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9). For example, 1025 Smith Street.

On even-numbered dates, vehicles can only be parked, stopped, or left standing on the side of the street having addresses that end in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8). For example, 1024 Smith Street.

If issued a ticket; the cost of the citation is $30, according to the website.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.