Eau Claire County Yard Waste Pick-up Dates & Disposal Options

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - Eau Claire County residents will have the opportunity to properly dispose of yard waste and brush over the next few weeks.

Residents in the City of Eau Claire, Altoona, and Village of Fall Creek will be able to put 10 paper yard waste bags on the curb during their normal trash pick-up day the week of November 6th-10th. Haulers will work to pick up these items during that week but there could be delays. Please contact your hauler directly if your item is missed. Please leave your trash cart at curb until yard waste pick up is complete. Unless noted otherwise by your hauler, apartment complexes are NOT eligible for the yard waste pick-up.

Residents in the City of Augusta and Village of Fairchild can place yard waste and brush on the curb in yard waste bags and it will be picked up by City/Village staff.

City of Altoona residents can also drop off at the Altoona brush site, 800 block of Garfield Avenue, until November 15th (depending on weather) on Wednesdays from 12:30 PM - 3 PM. Must show proof of residence. More information can be found at https:// www.ci.altoona.wi.us/residents.phtml/brush_disposal/#brush_disposal

ALL County residents: As of October 31st all county residents can utilize the brush site in the City of Eau Claire located at 5710 Jeffers Road. County residents at this time are not eligible for a season pass and should refer to the “pay as you go” fee structure for pricing. This pricing along with the hours of operation for the brush site can be found at https:// www.eauclairewi.gov/government/our-divisions/parks-forestry-and-cemetery/forestry/ brush-disposal

Questions regarding address eligibility for curbside pick up should be directed to your waste hauler/municipality.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.