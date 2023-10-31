Halloween snow breaks record

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a scary sight for several people across Wisconsin Tuesday morning, but not because of the holiday.

Snowfall on Halloween is not as common as you might think.

“Ever since the point of record, which goes back to the lat 1800s, we’ve only had measurable snow, which is a 10th of an inch or more, three times prior to today,” Mike Dandrea, 13 First Alert meteorologist said. “Our previous record was two inches. that was set back in 1932 and today, so far, we’ve gotten 2.1 inches of snow.”

The Eau Claire Streets and Fleets division had plows on the roads Tuesday morning. Aaron Nicholson, the streets and fleets manager, said they were ready for the snow.

“We have a policy to have our main 13 trucks ready by November 1 so we had all those completed, put together and calibrated. So, we were more than ready for the snow today,” Nicholson said. “We got our main arterial trucks prepared. We got a couple of backups ready.”

Other drivers may not have been so ready though. David Ecklor, an inspector with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the roads were slick in the morning.

“We had over 20 crashes or runoffs today with one personal injury,” Ecklor said. “Every year with the first snow, it seems like people have forgotten that they need to give adequate stopping distance. They need to earlier slow down, give more following distance.”

While the snowy complete wasn’t great for drivers, in the evening, trick-or-treaters will experience a Halloween that is both frigid and frightening.

“That’s what you get when you grow up in Wisconsin. You might have a snowy Halloween and that’s okay,” one community member said.

The streets and fleets division did not do a full plow. They did their ice control routes. There has to be at least three inches of snow for a full plow.

