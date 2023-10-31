Happy Halloween from Hello Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Hello Wisconsin crew celebrated Halloween this morning with a Hello Wisconsin-themed costume scavenger hunt.

Hello Wisconsin’s morning reporter Ellie Pomerleau picked out costumes for Hello Wisconsin anchors Bob Gallaher and Leeann Stapleton. She also chose a costume for First Alert Meteorologist Mike Dandrea. Each news personality was given a clue and then led through the studio to find their costume pieces and guess what they were.

Pomerleau was a “Sunshine Award,” a recognition award for the community announced during weather on the show. Dandrea was a “First Alert,” a weather day meant to advise viewers of potentially hazardous weather conditions. Gallaher was a “Look Inside,” which is a segment that focuses on longer, more detailed stories. Stapleton was “AG Chat,” the morning agricultural news updates shared by WAXX.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.