New bill aims to make BadgerCare program accessible to everyone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill aims to improve healthcare access and affordability by expanding BadgerCare to everyone as an option.

“Health care is a human right. I’m going to say that again, health care is a human right.”

The bill’s lead author, Democratic State Representative Kristina Shelton of Green Bay, says the BadgerCare public option is necessary for Wisconsinites.

“It’s not something someone is entitled to only when they get sick or only when they’re diagnosed with a life-threatening illness or when a family member comes down and just needs to get a flu shot or a COVID shot,” said Rep. Shelton.

She says constituents tell her they’re forgoing care and even, she says, constituents tell her they’re forgoing care and even going bankrupt from medical bills.

This bill opens the BadgerCare program to everyone as an option that could impact thousands of Wisconsinites. Supporters of the bill say this can benefit small business owners looking to retain employees.

“And then what they see on their end is a difficulty of recruiting and retaining workers because I’ve heard from small business owners who have said, i want to give healthcare to my employees but they got healthcare somewhere else and they can’t blame them for leaving working with them to go work at a larger place of employment for the healthcare,” said Rep. Shelton

Republican State Representative David Steffen of Green Bay issued this statement on the bill:

“Rather than expanding welfare programs for able-bodied, childless adults, we should be focusing on ways to engage more individuals in our workforce. Taxpayer-funded; public healthcare dollars should be reserved for our truly vulnerable residents.”

Democratic leaders say they’re willing to make amendments to the bill to work with Republicans. They hope to push the bill forward to get it into a public discussion.

