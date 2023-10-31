New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A New Richmond woman pleads guilty in a St. Croix County homicide case.

Court records show 54-year-old Marian Smith of New Richmond pleads guilty to 1st degree reckless homicide.

Smith is found guilty in the killing of her fiancé, Shaun Lewis, at a home on the 600 block of North 2nd Street in New Richmond on Aug. 27, 2022.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024.

