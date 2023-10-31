NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source: Cleveland Clinic/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (Gray News) – A hospital in Ohio is making sure its NICU babies don’t miss out on their first Halloween.

The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year so they can celebrate the holiday in style.

This year’s costumes include a pirate, monkey, tiger, owl, Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

“Halloween has never been sweeter!” the hospital wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of the babies.

According to WOIO, each baby also got a crocheted hat, handmade by the grandmother of one of the Cleveland Clinic’s NICU graduates. Her granddaughter was born on Halloween 11 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Gavel
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher found guilty of sexual assault of a child
A girl in Glenwood, Wisconsin, wants to be a veterinarian in the future, and what better way to...
10-year-old opens new dog park
first alert weather
More weather tricks than treats for Halloween; morning snow and frightful wind chills
Christian Correa
Franklin Police Department looking to find attempted homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before Michigan school shooting
The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source:...
NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants