Royal Credit Union to kick off annual toy drive Nov. 1

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army are partnering for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’S annual toy drive.

According to a press release from Royal Credit Union, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1- 30.

The press release says monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.

“We are proud to be kicking off Giving Never Melts Away at Royal,” Melissa Janssen, Program Director of Community Relations, said. “At Royal, our core purpose is to create a positive impact in the lives we touch, and our toy drive is a special way for the community to come together to assist families in need and bring smiles to children’s faces during the holidays.”

Additional information is available HERE.

