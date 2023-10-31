Snow moves in tonight; plan on a slick Tuesday morning commute

first alert weather
By Darren Maier
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Ready or not, the first snow accumulations of the season are expected later tonight into Tuesday morning, as a fast moving low pressure system tracks through the Upper Midwest. Sufficiently cold air is locked in place, so this will be an all snow event. Snow is expected to develop before midnight, with on and off snow showers continuing through the overnight, before tapering off from north to south Tuesday morning. A first alert has been issued for the morning hours as the combination of snow and wind will lead to some slick spots and a slower than normal morning commute.

Snow accumulations are likely to impact the early morning commute Tuesday.
Snow may not initially stick to all surfaces, but the sub-freezing temperatures should still allow for accumulations to occur. Driveways, sidewalks, less traveled roads and overpasses will get covered first, with the interstate taking a bit longer. Total accumulations may not be very much, but that first snow of the season can catch some people by surprise, so reduce speeds and allow for extra time driving around. Winds may gust up to 30 mph Tuesday morning as the low begins to push away, leading to some blowing snow as well. Conditions will improve for the afternoon, but it will be a chilly Halloween and a cold one for trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening! Get more of your forecast details on the weather page or on the 13 First Alert weather app.

