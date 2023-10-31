Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State...
It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State stores in two years.(Walmart)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As inflation continues to impact shopping habits, Walmart is revamping some of its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.

The company unveiled updates Monday at more than 100 stores that include pharmacies near the front of the store with private screening rooms.

Elsewhere, the re-imagined stores showcase home goods, such as bedding products, in touch-and-feel end-cap displays to get shoppers to interact with the products.

Walmart is revamping its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.
Walmart is revamping its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.(Walmart)

The idea is to get customers to shop at Walmart for things other than staples like groceries and everyday necessities.

The revamp of 117 stores in 30 states came at a cost of $500 million.

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United States stores in two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Gavel
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher found guilty of sexual assault of a child
A girl in Glenwood, Wisconsin, wants to be a veterinarian in the future, and what better way to...
10-year-old opens new dog park
first alert weather
More weather tricks than treats for Halloween; morning snow and frightful wind chills
Christian Correa
Franklin Police Department looking to find attempted homicide suspect

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Investigation finds a threat assessment should have been done before Michigan school shooting
The Cleveland Clinic Children’s caregivers create costumes for the babies every year. (Source:...
NICU babies celebrate Halloween in homemade costumes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
White House Halloween doles out tricks and treats
White House Halloween doles out tricks and treats