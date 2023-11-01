16th annual Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is the perfect guilt-free solution for eating your weight in mashed potatoes.

The Festival Foods Turkey Trot allows participants to partake in either the untimed 2-Mile Walk, 2-Mil Fun Run, or the timed 5-Mile Run, and is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Don’t forget to bring your favorite cuddly companion for the 2-Mile Dog Jog.

WEAU 13 News Bob Gallaher sat down with Turkey Trot Race Director Dan Ekblad on Hello Wisconsin to preview the event which will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd.

To register early, you can to to festivalfoodsturkeytrot.com

