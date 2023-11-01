16th annual Turkey Trot to be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Festival Foods Turkey Trot is the perfect guilt-free solution for eating your weight in mashed potatoes.

The Festival Foods Turkey Trot allows participants to partake in either the untimed 2-Mile Walk, 2-Mil Fun Run, or the timed 5-Mile Run, and is open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Don’t forget to bring your favorite cuddly companion for the 2-Mile Dog Jog.

WEAU 13 News Bob Gallaher sat down with Turkey Trot Race Director Dan Ekblad on Hello Wisconsin to preview the event which will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd.

To register early, you can to to festivalfoodsturkeytrot.com

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marian Smith
New Richmond woman pleads guilty in St. Croix County homicide case
The death is currently being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Juneau County Jail
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating
Snow on Halloween isn't as common as you might think.
Halloween snow breaks record

Latest News

MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM
Interview: Hmong/Hmoob Health Fair
ANGIE JACOBSON
MARCUS DREES
JENNA SCHEMENAUER