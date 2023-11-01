An annual Chippewa Valley pet food drive is underway

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -One Chippewa Valley nonprofit is looking to help families and animals in need with their annual pet food drive.

The Chippewa Valley Cat Club, a group dedicated to helping people with the pets they already own, will be holding a pet food drive that starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, and will run through Friday, Dec. 15. People can find donation bins at area vets, pet food stores, and doggy daycares.

The club will be accepting donations of non-perishable pet food items and money in the form of cash or checks made out to the club. All donations will be delivered to the St. Francis Food Pantry to be distributed. The Chippewa Valley Cat Club President, Carol Larson, said they are in need of a variety of items.

“Any pet food for cats and dogs, but also other animals like occasionally birds, or hamsters, anything like that,” Larson said. “We take treats and cat litter is also another thing that’s needed.”

Donation bins can be found at Allied Emergency Veterinary Service, Barks and Recreation, Eau Claire Animal Hospital, Embark, Kindness Animal Hospital, Lake Wissota Animal Hospital, Northside Pet Hospital, Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus, Riverview Animal Hospital, The Ark, Tropic Waters Pet Center, Your Dog’s Gym, and Westgate Animal Hospital.

You can find more information about the Chippewa Valley Cat Club on their Facebook page.

